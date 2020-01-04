The Ghana Premier League is currently without a TV broadcast deal after terminating the contract with StarTimes Ghana.

Reports suggest that seven media houses including Ghana Television (GTV) have applied for the broadcast rights to produce and telecast the league.

However, the Football Association is yet to announce the winner.

GFA President Kurt Okraku told Joy Sports: "The Football Association is very much committed to giving access to everyone in the nation and beyond to consume our league."

"The last two weeks have been challenging, doing due diligence on companies that have made the bids. By the third week, matches will be broadcast by some TV stations.

"We are not only looking at the Ghana Premier League, but we are also looking at giving the needed visibility to the Women’s football and Division one football."