Reports stated that he died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in his room.

It remains unclear what caused his death.

Dombo played an instrumental part in revamping Ghana's railway sector during the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2021.

He is the son of the late Chief Simon Diedong Dombo, one of the founders of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, which gave birth to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Until his appointment, Dombo served as the operations manager for southwest rail, one of the largest rail operators in the UK, and has played various roles in the sector since 1994.