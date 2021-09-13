Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world embarrassing - Sociologist

According to her, the ranking was based on the population of the country.

"Because Ghana is a population of thirty million, Nigeria's population is at least three times that. If they did include population size and we come second after Nigeria, then that's quite something.

"I'm actually far more interested in the Ghanaian responses to our status as number two globally…," she stated.

The world's leading pornographic company has released a list of viewers and subscribers from the Top 25 countries across the globe that patronize their products.

Despite Ghana being a religious country with Christians constituting about 71% of the population while Muslims make up about 17%, PornHub says the citizens are the second-highest lovers of its pornographic movies, pictures, and skits.

Prof Darkwah speaking on the development noted that if a foreigner is in the country and search the site, "they just countered as Ghanaian and [so] all the foreigners in Ghana who are busy watching the porno and then we end up getting the brunt of...for me what that says is we don't want to confront the reality; we are embarrassed by the statistics, so embarrassed that we would rather deny the possibility that exists here."

"We feel too embarrassed by are unwilling to confront and address and until we recognize this that happen here; this is taking place here; people are watching porno by night and that going about their daily business by day and probably during the day condemning those who are watching," she stressed.

She indicated that, if many Ghanaians are watching pornographic materials, then what does it tells us [Ghanaians] about our sexuality; our sex life.

"And how does that much up with the conversations we have in public about what we do and who we are in terms of Ghanaian conceptions of appropriate sexual behaviours etc.