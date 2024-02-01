Ghana Revenue Authority begins the collection of Emissions levy from drivers

The government’s objective with this tax is to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

Motorcycles and tricycles - GH¢75 per annum

Motor vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GH¢300 per annum

Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum

All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GRA in a public notice published urged all vehicle owners to comply with the directive.