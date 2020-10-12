According to the GRA, the items were detected by the Customs Division after a search on a 20-footer container that came in form Turkey.

In a statement, the GRA said the items included 436 pistols, 26 packs of 50 pieces of ammunition and 1(40millimetre) piece of pepper spray.

The arms and ammunition were found to have been concealed in personal effects made up of clothing, shoes and bags among other items.

GRA in the statement signed by its Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Florence Asante, stated that the arms were detected during a physical examination exercise on October 9, 2020, at the Terminal Three facility by officials of the Tema Command of Customs.

“The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been drawn to information being circulated in the media about a consignment of goods that was seized by the Customs Division at the Tema port on Friday 9th October 2020."

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

"The Customs Division of the GRA wishes to put on record that: the container described on arrival at the Tema port as containing Personal Effects, Household Goods and a Carding Machine was flagged as ‘Red Channel”. After examination, eighteen (18) packages identified as restricted items were found in the container. These include 436 Pistols (Side Arms), 26 packs of 50 pieces of Ammunition and 1 (40ml) piece of Pepper Spray,” the statement noted.