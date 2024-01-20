ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana set to receive second tier of $600 million IMF disbursement - Ken Ofori Atta

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Finance Minister has announced that the country is poised to receive the second tranche of a $600 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

This injection of funds comes at a crucial time, providing a financial boost to support Ghana's economic resilience and navigate the challenges posed by the global economic landscape.

Recommended articles

According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the IMF has approved all required financing assurances from Ghana's Official Creditors.

The disbursement, part of an ongoing financial assistance program, is designed to bolster the country's financial stability, enhance economic growth, and address challenges posed by external economic factors.

“It is with great honor that I can announce to you that earlier today, the International Monetary Fund endorsed the first review of our program. This is a resounding affirmation that the program is advancing steadily and our reform trajectory remains steadfast".

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, the endorsement has unlocked a $600 million disbursement from the IMF and will pave the way for an additional $300 million disbursement from the World Bank under the development policy operation financing,” he said.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the IMF, the Finance Ministry, and the Bank of Ghana on January 19, 2024, the Finance Minister provided insights into the upcoming developments.

Simultaneously, Mr. Ofori-Atta is scheduled to engage with the World Bank on Tuesday, January 23, to explore the possibility of securing an additional $250 million to bolster the country's economy.

“The World Bank will meet on Tuesday, January 23. In addition, we expect the World Bank to approve $250 million to support the Ghana Financial Stability Fund. These resources, in total $1.15 billion, will significantly booster our economic recovery effort,” he added.

The availability of the second tranche from the IMF signals a proactive approach by the government to address economic challenges and reinforce confidence in the nation's financial systems.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bodyguard Mumuni Fuseini

Mumuni Fuseini, bodyguard of Samira Bawumia, who died buried

Strike

Senior staff in public universities in Ghana declare indefinite strike

University of Ghana

University of Ghana reacts to assault on alleged 'gay' on Legon campus

File photo: Commercial vehicles

Ghanaians' sufferings to worsen as transport operators increase lorry fares by 30%