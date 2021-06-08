Ghana to allow Indian Hemp farming soon

In a statement to the media, the Head of Communications and Media Relations at the Narcotics Control Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah said Ghana having passed the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) joined these African countries in exploring the purported prospects in cannabis.

“Currently in Ghana, the Narcotics Control Commission is in the process of submitting to Parliament a Legislative Instrument (LI) that will spell out in details how one can qualify for a licence to cultivate cannabis with less than 0.3% of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and applicable fees to pay for the issuance of such licence.”

Pulse Ghana

“I know that the Commission is working hard to make sure that, it presents a solid Legislative Instrument that will reflect how the hemp industry will be regulated in the country," Mr Opoku Amoah explained.

"I am well aware of the interest generated by the special provision relating to cultivation of Cannabis which has not more than 0.3% THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or for medicinal purposes in the country. So many groups, companies and individuals have applied to the Commission for licence in order to legally engage in the cultivation of this species of cannabis when the LI is passed by Parliament," Mr Opoku Amoah added in the statement.

According to the 2020 International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Report, in August 2020, the government of South Africa submitted to the Parliament the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill of 2020, amending its Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act (1992) to allow the cultivation and use of cannabis by adults for personal use.