This is according to the National Teaching Council (NTC), who say only professional teachers will be considered.

Executive Director of the NTC, Christian Addae-Poku, said once the programme takes off, Ghana will be able to export professional teachers to countries where their services are needed.

He said the Council is working hard to ensure that all professional teachers in Ghana are licenced within the next two years.

READ ALSO: These three teachers receive $10,000 each for emerging the best in Africa

File Photo

“In the next two years we are going to license every teacher in this country. It is very important that we meet international standards,” Mr. Addae-Poku said.

“What we are doing now is being done across Africa because it is also an AU policy to make sure that teaching is professionalized. This will ensure that teachers can leave Ghana to any African countries that need more teachers."

He added: “Ghana can leverage on this training and train more teachers so that countries that need more training, we can export some of them to help. This is because our teachers will meet the standards.”

This comes after the Education Ministry disclosed that Ghana had begun processes to export trained teachers to African countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

The Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said the move is geared towards creating employment for qualified teachers in the country.