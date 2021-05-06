RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the delayed second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.

This was confirmed by the Programme Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunisation of the GHS, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano.

He said 350,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Accra aboard a Turkish Airline flight.

This, he said, will give a boost to Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, with regards to the second phase of the nationwide vaccination.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

"We were supposed to receive the AstraZeneca doses on Tuesday, Unfortunately, there was a connection flight cancellation and so we are expecting them on Friday," Dr. Amponsa-Achiano told the Daily Graphic.

“The 350,000 doses of vaccines are an addition to the 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received on February 24, this year.”

The GHS earlier said over 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country so far.

The mass vaccination programme started in March in Accra and has since been extended to other regions.

Dr. Amponsa-Achiano explained that several vaccines that were sent to DR Congo have still not been used.

He, therefore, noted that Ghana was picking these vaccines so that they don’t go to waste. He also assured that the vaccines are safe for use.

“So we are picking these vaccines from the DRC because they are not using them.

“We still have a lot of time, the vaccines would expire at the end of June. We have the whole of May and the whole of June, so we can use them and they are safe for usage,” Dr. Amponsa-Achiano added.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 1,586, while 783 persons have died from the disease.

