In a statement, the UK government said, the "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners."

The latest development has been attributed to Ghana's closeness to neighbouring countries which had recorded terrorist attacks, as well as its porous borders, the proliferation of arms, easy access to drugs, among other factors.

"Terrorist groups associated with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Islamic State of Libya and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) present a threat in the region”, adding: “These groups have demonstrated capability and intent by mounting attacks against security forces and civilians in several countries, most recently in Burkina Faso and Mali," the statement added.

It said: "While there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, you should remain vigilant, particularly in northern border areas and in busy public locations (including beach resorts, hotels, cafes, restaurants and places of worship) across the country.

"There's a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally, against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time."

Terrorism

The High Commission further noted that while most visits to Ghana are trouble-free, crime does occur.

It said in recent years, reported crime has increased, particularly over the Christmas period with criminal activity ranging from petty street crime to violent crime which can occur at any time.

The High Commission has, therefore, warned travelers to take sensible precautions, be particularly vigilant in public areas, and take care when traveling by road.

It added that localized outbreaks of civil unrest can occur at short notice, and can become violent, sometimes involving weapons and, so, Brits who find themselves in such areas, should remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities.