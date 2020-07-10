He said despite calls by some people for the House to shutdown due to COVID-19, Prof. Ocquaye said that’s not possible.

The Speaking said the Finance Minister is expected in the House for the presentation of the mid-year budget review hence the house cannot shutdown.

“We are in a very very peculiar situation. Infact, government departments can operate separately and individually parliament is parliament so let us also be very careful about how to manage protocols and matters concerning us,” He said.

Meanwhile, he has cautioned parliamentarians and staff who have been asked to work electronically from home not come to the premises of parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye

According to him, such persons would be punished if they break the rule.

He also advised parliamentarians and staff to seek medical attention should they show signs of the virus.