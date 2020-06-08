The items donated to the Nkwatia-Orphanage home included Veronica buckets, boxes of anti-bacterial handwashing gel, boxes of nose masks, and pieces of jumbo tissue papers.

Teacher Percy said COVID-19 has had great effects on everyone, including vulnerable children deprived of parental care and to ease the challenge and enormous pressure faced by the orphanage home and foster families during the period of the pandemic, he said, though it right to support them to protect the children against contracting the respiratory disease.

Teacher Percy donates PPE to orphanage home

He urged the orphanage home to remain vigilant and report anyone who would sneak into the communities to avoid the spread of the virus.

Percy said it was only necessary for everyone to work hand in hand to get over the pandemic and urged them to remain calm and observe the health precautions to curb the spread of the virus.