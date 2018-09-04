Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10

news

Kweku Adoboli, the Ghanaian trader convicted of fraud in the United Kingdom is set to be deported to Ghana on September 10.

Adoboli was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 and he is currently being held by Scotland Yard authorities.

He served four years of a seven-year sentence for a £1.4bn fraud at Swiss bank UBS and released in 2015.

During his trial at Southwark Crown Court in 2012, he had denied the charges, which related to the period between October 2008 and September 2011.

He had told the jury his senior managers were aware of his actions and encouraged him to take risks.



But the jury was told he lost the money in "unprotected, unhedged, incautious and reckless" trades.



The judge, Mr Justice Keith, had told him when he was sentenced: "Whatever the verdict of the jury, you would forever have been known as the man responsible for the largest trading loss in British banking history."



He lost lan appeal against deportation in 2016 and had wanted to take a judicial review to the Supreme Court about the Home Office's request to deport him.

Asked if the crimes he committed - booking fictitious trades to cover up gambles in the hunt for profits - could happen again, he had told the BBC: "Absolutely."





Adoboli's spokesperson said he was being held at Scotland's Dungaval Immigration Removal Centre.

Adoboli is Ghanaian, but has lived in the UK since the age of 12.