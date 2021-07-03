RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don't marry a woman with big breast or butt - Prophet Kumchacha advices men

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Nicholas Osei, the founder of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, has adviced the youth not to be swayed by huge butts when choosing a wife.

Prophet Kumchacha
Prophet Kumchacha

He warned Ghanaian youth to choose a responsible woman who can help solidify their future.

Recommended articles

The man of God affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said men should marry "God-fearing" women and not women with huge butts.

"If you are a young guy am advising you today not to marry big breast or butt it will not send you anywhere. Look for a woman who is responsible and God-fearing in which you can plan your future."

He echoed that men in Ghana are so obsessed with huge butts that they push other important people to their blind side.

Prophet Kumchaha stated that huge butts will drag most Ghanaian men to hell on the day of judgment.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

How to check BECE 2019 results at the comfort of your home

BECE candidates