Don't marry a woman with big breast or butt - Prophet Kumchacha advices men

Nicholas Osei, the founder of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, has adviced the youth not to be swayed by huge butts when choosing a wife.
He warned Ghanaian youth to choose a responsible woman who can help solidify their future.
The man of God affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said men should marry "God-fearing" women and not women with huge butts.
"If you are a young guy am advising you today not to marry big breast or butt it will not send you anywhere. Look for a woman who is responsible and God-fearing in which you can plan your future."
He echoed that men in Ghana are so obsessed with huge butts that they push other important people to their blind side.
Prophet Kumchaha stated that huge butts will drag most Ghanaian men to hell on the day of judgment.
