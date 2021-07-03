Don't marry a woman with big breast or butt - Prophet Kumchacha advices men

The man of God affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said men should marry "God-fearing" women and not women with huge butts.

"If you are a young guy am advising you today not to marry big breast or butt it will not send you anywhere. Look for a woman who is responsible and God-fearing in which you can plan your future."

He echoed that men in Ghana are so obsessed with huge butts that they push other important people to their blind side.