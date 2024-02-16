According to Order 63 of the new Standing Orders, Members of Parliament (MPs) will be permitted to utilize any of the local languages, with interpretation and translation provided to ensure understanding by all present.
Ghanaian MPs to start using local languages for parliamentary debates
Parliament is set to introduce the use of local languages on the floor of the House as a means to promote Ghanaian culture and safeguard it from potential extinction.
Recommended articles
This initiative is scheduled to commence during the second meeting of the fourth session of the Eighth Parliament.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has confirmed that necessary arrangements, including the provision of translators and appropriate gadgets, will be made to facilitate a seamless implementation.
The new measure is expected to be implemented following the Easter break.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said the necessary facilities were to be put in place including translators and the appropriate gadgets for a smooth take-off.
The issue of the use of local languages became topical on the floor of Parliament, yesterday when the Second Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, presented a statement for the promotion and preservation of the Nzema Language.
Mr Buah, who is also the National Democratic Congress MP for Ellembele in the Western Region, said the Nzema language was one of the 11 local languages in the curriculum of the basic and senior high school levels and was examinable.
Parliament upon reconvening on February 6, 2024, began the implementation of its new Standing Orders with the introduction of a daily roll call of members and recitation of the national pledge.
The new Standing Orders replace the old ones, which have been in existence since 2006.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh