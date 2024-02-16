Ghanaian MPs to start using local languages for parliamentary debates

This initiative is scheduled to commence during the second meeting of the fourth session of the Eighth Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has confirmed that necessary arrangements, including the provision of translators and appropriate gadgets, will be made to facilitate a seamless implementation.

The new measure is expected to be implemented following the Easter break.

The issue of the use of local languages became topical on the floor of Parliament, yesterday when the Second Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, presented a statement for the promotion and preservation of the Nzema Language.

Mr Buah, who is also the National Democratic Congress MP for Ellembele in the Western Region, said the Nzema language was one of the 11 local languages in the curriculum of the basic and senior high school levels and was examinable.

Parliament upon reconvening on February 6, 2024, began the implementation of its new Standing Orders with the introduction of a daily roll call of members and recitation of the national pledge.

