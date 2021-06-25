RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian police personnel undergo terrorism training in Spain

Evans Annang

Eight (8) Ghanaian police officers are currently in Spain to learn ways in handling terrorism.

The training forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s resolve to tackle terrorism and insurgency in the sub-region.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said over fifty personnel from the security agencies and the ambulance service will subsequently benefit from trainer of trainees course this year.

“As part of efforts to curtail any terrorist activities in the country, eight Police officers of the Counter Terrorism Directorate of the Ghana Police Service have commenced training on counter terrorism and transnational crimes in Spain. The Trainer of Trainees (TOT) course, sponsored by the European Union seeks to support Ghana to build capacity and skills to deliver such trainings locally,” it said.

The statement added, “A total of fifty-four personnel from Ghana’s Security Agencies and the Ambulance Service are expected to be trained this year. The TOT is planned to cover more personnel for the next four years. Kenya and Senegal are also beneficiaries of similar sponsorship package.”

Recently, the head of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye, charged new recruits to be at their outmost best to fight crime in the country.

“It is incumbent on all of us including you – the new recruits – to help us achieve this objective, starting from now and you have a duty of arresting these criminals who killed one of us.”

“This is non-negotiable and we cannot compromise on the need to arrest these criminals”, he said.

