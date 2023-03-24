Danger: 'Momoni' can cause kidney problem — Dietician warns Ghanaians

Ms. Baidoo explained that while these fish add flavour to food, they do not provide any nutritional benefits.

In an interview on GTV, she said "There are certain foods that we do eat in Ghana here like the putrified fishes, the ones we call 'Momoni', kako, and kobi."

"They are all high in salt, so when you are consuming them, try to consume them in minimal amounts. They add flavour to the food but they do not add any nutrition to the food. They are dangerous flavours and cause a lot of harm to the kidney," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also cautioned Ghanaians to consume them in minimal amounts as they are high in salt and can cause harm to the kidneys.

A good 'Momoni' has a domineering scent and cannot be hidden no matter how small it is.

It is a fermented salted fish that comes in various textures according to the fish species used.