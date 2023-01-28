Ghanaian students on gov't scholarship stranded in UK over delayed stipend

An online petition is calling for the government’s assistance to salvage the situation,

“Others have had to overstay because they cannot get money to go back to their country. Some have been sued by their landlords for refusal to pay rent,” the petition noted.

According to some students, it has been a lot of hardship and struggles.

“Those who even graduated December last year were paid only 3 or 4 months of stipend.”

“I came here in September last year. No stipend has been paid,”

Meanwhile, the Scholarship Secretariat in response to the matter urged the students to remain steadfast and avoid engaging in any illegal act which could lead to embarrassing the country.

“As we conclave to consider strategies, we urge our scholars globally to forswear any acts of wrongdoings that will result in embarrassment to the Government of Ghana.

“In reality, this is the time to exhibit the real character of resilience as a Ghanaian and we advise that Scholars remain steadfast to the terms and conditions of the scholarship award even in the face of these challenges,”

“Schedules for the remaining countries will be communicated to you in due course via the various students’ platforms and students who wish to join via zoom would be required to register with their student leaders,”

