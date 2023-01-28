Some students have been dismissed from their schools while others are on the run by their school authorities and landlords to pay their rent.
Ghanaian students on gov't scholarship stranded in UK over delayed stipend
Several Ghanaian students under the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat in the United Kingdom are said to be stranded as of not received their monthly stipends for months.
Recommended articles
An online petition is calling for the government’s assistance to salvage the situation,
“Others have had to overstay because they cannot get money to go back to their country. Some have been sued by their landlords for refusal to pay rent,” the petition noted.
According to some students, it has been a lot of hardship and struggles.
“Those who even graduated December last year were paid only 3 or 4 months of stipend.”
“I came here in September last year. No stipend has been paid,”
Meanwhile, the Scholarship Secretariat in response to the matter urged the students to remain steadfast and avoid engaging in any illegal act which could lead to embarrassing the country.
“As we conclave to consider strategies, we urge our scholars globally to forswear any acts of wrongdoings that will result in embarrassment to the Government of Ghana.
“In reality, this is the time to exhibit the real character of resilience as a Ghanaian and we advise that Scholars remain steadfast to the terms and conditions of the scholarship award even in the face of these challenges,”
“Schedules for the remaining countries will be communicated to you in due course via the various students’ platforms and students who wish to join via zoom would be required to register with their student leaders,”
The Secretariat assured that it will meet students through its “Time with the Registrar” series to discuss the course of action to settle arrears and scholarship commitments.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh