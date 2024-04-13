ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian workers least productive in their own country - Prof. Adei

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Ghanaian figure Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei has sparked a debate on worker productivity in Ghana, highlighting concerns about the efficiency of Ghanaian workers compared to their global counterparts.

Prof-Adei
Prof-Adei

Speaking on GH One Television, Prof. Adei voiced his observations, suggesting that Ghanaian workers may exhibit lower productivity levels when working within the country. Drawing from his research, he emphasized that even with similar pay and working conditions, Ghanaian workers tend to lag behind their African counterparts in terms of productivity.

Recommended articles

"The Ghanaian worker is one of the least productive workers when they are in Ghana," he said

Expressing astonishment at the results, Prof. Adei noted that workers from neighboring countries, such as Togo, often demonstrate higher levels of productivity when working in Ghana, a fact that raised eyebrows.

He attributed this disparity to what he termed the "aban dwuma" mentality, a concept he believes stems from the colonial legacy in Ghana. This mentality, according to him, fosters a culture of complacency, particularly within the civil service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Prof. Adei argued that low productivity is not confined to the public sector alone. He pointed out that even in the private sector, employers frequently encounter challenges, with some employees exhibiting disruptive behavior or engaging in dishonest practices.

"I think one of the worst legacies of colonialism in Ghana, in particular, is the 'aban dwuma' (government work) mentality," Prof. Adei remarked, underscoring the pervasive nature of this mindset.

As a result of these concerns, Prof. Adei highlighted that some private companies are now opting to hire foreigners for strategic positions, reflecting a shift in the labor market dynamics in Ghana.

Prof. Adei's remarks have reignited discussions about worker productivity in Ghana, prompting reflections on how to address underlying issues and foster a more efficient workforce in the country.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PRESEC

Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

Murder

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing

Sharaf Mahama Foundation ‘Iftar’

Sharaf Mahama Foundation supports Ramadan ‘Iftar’ at Okaikwei Central