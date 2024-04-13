Ghanaian workers least productive in their own country - Prof. Adei

"The Ghanaian worker is one of the least productive workers when they are in Ghana," he said

Expressing astonishment at the results, Prof. Adei noted that workers from neighboring countries, such as Togo, often demonstrate higher levels of productivity when working in Ghana, a fact that raised eyebrows.

He attributed this disparity to what he termed the "aban dwuma" mentality, a concept he believes stems from the colonial legacy in Ghana. This mentality, according to him, fosters a culture of complacency, particularly within the civil service.

Moreover, Prof. Adei argued that low productivity is not confined to the public sector alone. He pointed out that even in the private sector, employers frequently encounter challenges, with some employees exhibiting disruptive behavior or engaging in dishonest practices.

"I think one of the worst legacies of colonialism in Ghana, in particular, is the 'aban dwuma' (government work) mentality," Prof. Adei remarked, underscoring the pervasive nature of this mindset.

As a result of these concerns, Prof. Adei highlighted that some private companies are now opting to hire foreigners for strategic positions, reflecting a shift in the labor market dynamics in Ghana.