Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)

Actor and politician, John Dumelo has unveiled a ginger paste product called Melo foods.

According to him, the product is made from fresh ginger with no preservatives.

He took to his Facebook page to make the announcement, entreating Ghanaians to watch out for the product on the market.

He shared photos of the bottled ginger paste on his Facebook page with him holding one of the glass jars containing the paste, with a smiley face.

“Adding value to ginger. Fresh from the farm. No preservatives. #Melofoods On the market soon….#Morevalue #gingerpaste #fresh #keeprefrigerated,” Mr Dumelo captioned the photos.

The announcement comes after the entrepreneur who has ventured into Agriculture alongside the politics and his acting career harvested several tons of ginger from his farm not long ago.

Instead of just selling the farm produce in its raw state as has been the convention mostly, he chose to add value to it.

His followers have been applauding him for the decision after he disclosed the product on his Facebook page.

Ghana the Black Star of Africa, a Ghanaian-owned Facebook page that promotes everything Ghanaian and tourist attraction sites of the country has also shared it with its followers and urged them to patronize the Melo products to support the innovative business.

“Mr John Dumelo, a Ghanaian movie actor and entrepreneur has produced an organic ginger paste under the Melo foods project.

“Let’s support him by purchasing made in Ghana products.

“Soon to hit every market place,” Ghana the Black Star of Africa said.

