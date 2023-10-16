Ghanaians express frustration over Health Ministry’s delay in providing antiretroviral drugs

“The Ministry of Health has taken note of some media headlines suggesting that donated antiretroviral drugs have been abandoned at ports since July, supposedly due to the government’s failure to waive taxes.

The Ministry categorically states that these headlines are misleading and do not accurately reflect the truth.

Having brought this to the attention of the commission, steps have been taken to secure the needed extra funds to ensure clearance by Friday, October 13, 2023,” the statement said.

However, the Ministry has defaulted on its October 13 promise to clear the drugs and some Ghanaians are pressing their necks to fulfil their pledge.

Below are some of the rants to the Ministry of Health on X

