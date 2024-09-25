Ghanaians have demonstrated strong attachment to democracy - Prez Akufo-Addo

“As my presidency draws to a close, I want to assure this Assembly that the upcoming 2024 elections in Ghana will be free, fair, and transparent,” President Akufo-Addo said.
President Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghanaians have consistently shown a deep and unwavering commitment to democracy. Speaking at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he reaffirmed Ghana's long-standing dedication to democratic governance and highlighted its reputation as a model democracy in Africa.
“Ghanaians have demonstrated time and again, over the past three decades, their strong attachment to democracy, which they will not allow to be undermined.”
The President emphasised the preparedness of the Electoral Commission, along with Ghana's security services, to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. “The will of the Ghanaian people will be respected,” he affirmed, while stressing the importance of the country’s institutions in safeguarding a credible election.
“Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy in Africa, and we intend to maintain that status.”
President Akufo-Addo’s remarks come at a time of heightened political instability in West Africa, where countries such as Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger have witnessed military coups in recent years. Expressing concern over these developments, he noted: “Ongoing events in West Africa are deeply troubling. These coups serve as stark reminders that democracy is fragile and must be continually nurtured.”
Ghana, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most stable and peaceful democracies, has conducted eight peaceful elections since transitioning to multi-party democracy in 1992.
The country has experienced several peaceful transitions of power between political parties. wesAs the 2024 elections approach, Ghana’s democratic reputation will once again be tested, with the world watching closely.