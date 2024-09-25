Ghanaians have demonstrated strong attachment to democracy - Prez Akufo-Addo

“Ghanaians have demonstrated time and again, over the past three decades, their strong attachment to democracy, which they will not allow to be undermined.”

The President emphasised the preparedness of the Electoral Commission, along with Ghana's security services, to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. “The will of the Ghanaian people will be respected,” he affirmed, while stressing the importance of the country’s institutions in safeguarding a credible election.

“Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy in Africa, and we intend to maintain that status.”

President Akufo-Addo’s remarks come at a time of heightened political instability in West Africa, where countries such as Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger have witnessed military coups in recent years. Expressing concern over these developments, he noted: “Ongoing events in West Africa are deeply troubling. These coups serve as stark reminders that democracy is fragile and must be continually nurtured.”

Ghana, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most stable and peaceful democracies, has conducted eight peaceful elections since transitioning to multi-party democracy in 1992.