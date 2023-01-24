Ghana tops West African countries in 2022 Digital Competitiveness Index

Ghana topped other African states including Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Niger amongst others, by implementing good policies to enhance its digital sectors.

The second country in line is Carbo Verde with 65.5%, followed by Nigeria which ranked third with 65.0%.

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania were ranked the worst digitally competitive West African states.

The Index measures, access, and rank which of the West African states is implementing, and adopting while using good policies among other uses of digital services while mapping the growth of its digital development sectors for socio-economic transformations.

A statement issued by Digital Foundation Africa said "Using about 10 variables from Mobile Money & Online transactions to Digital Infrastructure & Policy implementation in this maiden observatory study, Ghana leads Anglophone West Africa while Cote d’Ivoire the digital competitive Francophone West Africa with Cabo Verde leading Lusophone West Africa as the most digital competitive country whereas Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania are the worst digital competitive west African states," it added.

Pulse Ghana