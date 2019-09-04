He said as far as the Ghanaian mission to South Africa is concerned, citizens of the land are protected.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng said his outfit has been providing guidance and precautionary measures for Ghanaians living in South Africa.

"As far as the Ghana Mission is concerned, no Ghanaian has been attacked," he said.

He said the number of Ghanaians in South Africa, who had registered with the Ghana Mission, was not more than 600.

But the High Commissioner said there was every indication that many more Ghanaians were living in the country who were not known to the mission.

"Throughout my visits to various parts of the country, I have advised Ghanaians to register with the mission so that we can know where they are and attend to them appropriately when the need arises," Mr Ayisi-Boateng stated.

Mr Ayisi-Boateng said the Ghana Mission would continue to monitor the situation to ensure that every Ghanaian remained safe.

He said he had advised all Ghanaians in South Africa to avoid unnecessary arguments, especially in Pretoria and Johannesburg where the violence was intense.