Ghanaians living in Vietnam celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence Day in a beautiful event

Under the guidance of their president, Christian Amoh, the Ghanaian community in Vietnam demonstrated remarkable organizational prowess in orchestrating this significant event. The conference attracted dignitaries from Ghana, adding prestige and significance to the occasion. With representatives from both nations present, the event provided a platform for fostering deeper ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration across various sectors.

Christian Amoh's leadership, coupled with the collective efforts of the Ghanaian community in Vietnam, underscored the unwavering commitment of both Ghana and Vietnam to nurturing a partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation. The atmosphere of jubilation and camaraderie at the conference venue highlighted the enduring bonds being forged between the two nations.

As Ghana and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, events like the 67th Independence Day Celebration Conference serve as a testament to the shared aspirations and collective efforts of their citizens, both at home and abroad. It symbolizes a forward-looking approach towards building a future of mutual growth and prosperity for both nations.

Some Ghanaian dignitaries who graced the event include Pham Van Hiep-General Director PetroVietnam Machinery, Prince Moses Ofori Atta-CEO PMK Ghana, Douglas A Clark-CFO CH-Rydergroup Ghana Limited, Consular Mr Fimba Taruwhuba-Head of Chancery Nigeria Embassy Vietnam, Dr. Michael Omar-President Nigeria in Diaspora Vietnam and Thaddeus A Hostetler-Strategy Director, Go green go cool company.

On the side of Vietnam, Nguyễn Thành Hưng, Senior Advisor-Vietnam Government Office, Trinh Minh Anh-Head of Office, Vietnam Inter-sectoral Steering Committee on International Economic Integration, Phạm Hữu Đức-Deputy Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lê Toàn Thắng-Deputy Director, NSSC Center, Ministry of Science and Technology, Đặng Vũ Nhật Thăng-Vietnam Senior Advisor on Internal Relations and Trần Tuấn Mình-Director of V-ASEAN Promotion Center (under Ministry of Planning and Investment) were all in attendance.