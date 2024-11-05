Ghanaians mount pressure on police to arrest self-acclaimed motorbike thief

"It is me, the one who breaks the steering of your motorbike when you park and reconnects the ignition with scissors... It's me, Biker. Do you see the motorbike there? I slashed the guy's throat. I showed him that I am madder than he is," he declared while directing the camera away from his face towards a parked blue motorbike.

Although this isn’t the first instance of someone confessing to criminal acts on social media, the viral nature of this video has prompted many users to urge the Ghana Police Service to apprehend the young man and investigate his statements.

In July 2024, the Ghana Police Service arrested four individuals who were featured in a viral video claiming to be armed robbers.

In recent months, Ghana has witnessed a concerning rise in crime rates, prompting widespread alarm among citizens and law enforcement agencies. Factors contributing to this increase include economic hardships, youth unemployment, and a growing sense of impunity among criminals.

In a similar crime incident over the weekend, Accra’s Adabraka Market was shaken on Saturday, 2nd November, by a brazen daylight robbery witnessed by startled onlookers. Four heavily armed masked men ambushed a man seated in a red Toyota Corolla parked near the bustling market. Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers approached the car with guns drawn, firing multiple shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Panic ensued as shoppers and vendors rushed for cover, hiding behind stalls and seeking safety amidst the chaos.

The burglars swiftly forced their way into the Toyota and seized large sacks of cash stored inside. Within minutes, they had loaded the bags into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene, firing shots to deter onlookers from intervening.

