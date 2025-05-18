Paul Adom Otchere responds to gay rumours: '...some are gay and others are not'

Ghanaian media personality and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has publicly addressed recent allegations circulating on social media concerning his purported associations with individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. During the 16 May 2025 episode of his television programme, Good Evening Ghana, Adom-Otchere categorically denied these claims, asserting that he has never been, and will never be, gay.

“There are many people in the world, some are gay and others are not. I am not gay, and I will never be gay,” he stated.

Adom-Otchere's response was prompted by accusations from a social media activist alleging that he engaged in anal sex with an individual named Alex Yeboah on his wedding day. He firmly refuted this claim, providing details about his wedding preparations to support his denial.

“Prior to the wedding, the groomsmen and I were together for days at the Alisa Hotel. We had gone to the British High Commission to learn how to wear the Scottish kilt. We were together the whole time, there was no one named Alex Yeboah with us,” he clarified.

Furthermore, Adom-Otchere addressed rumours suggesting that his wife had divorced him due to alleged involvement in LGBTQ+ activities.

“They also said my wife has issued a statement saying she has divorced me. That is completely and absolutely false. It is not true at all,” he asserted.

Expressing his frustration over the invasion of his personal life, Adom-Otchere remarked on the challenges of public scrutiny.

“They are simply taking advantage of my private life. Viewers, you see me talking on TV, but I'm not an outgoing person. I keep a small circle,” he added.