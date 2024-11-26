Paul Adom-Otchere’s new book explores 77 pivotal moments in Ghana’s Fourth Republic

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Paul Adom-Otchere is set to launch his new book that promises to provide an in-depth exploration of Ghana’s constitutional leadership, offering insights into the nation’s complex political landscape.

Titled “Africa’s New Constitutional Leadership: 77 Stories That Defined Ghana’s 4th Republic,” the book will be launched on November 29 at 4:00 PM at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Adom-Otchere, a multiple award-winning political journalist with over 25 years of experience covering Ghanaian politics, brings a wealth of expertise to the publication. The author, who has hosted Ghana’s leading political talk show ‘Good Evening Ghana’ for 23 consecutive years, holds academic credentials from the University of Ghana and the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).With academic qualifications including a B.A., LLB, and an M.SC., in Violence, Conflict and Development, the author brings both journalistic insight and scholarly analysis to this comprehensive work.