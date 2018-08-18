Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's death

news

Ghanaians are mourning the heartbreaking demise of the former United Nation's (UN) General-Secretary, Kofi Annan.

He died Saturday morning in Switzerland after a short illness.

"Mr Kofi Annan. Slow in speech, quick in thought and deep in wisdom. The man whose speech alone was enough to end wars. Never uttered a wrong word We Ghanaians truly put respect on this man's name. This is a loss we may NEVER replace till thy kingdom come," Saddick Adams wrote on Twitter.

Musician Wiyaala tweeted: "We have lost a great man. May you RIP Kofi Annan."

"You have done your part for Africa May your humble soul rest in peace to peace Kofi Annan," a Twitter user wrote.

Micheal Oti Adjei tweeted: "Kofi Annan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating. RIP."

Kofi A. Annan was the 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations and is the founder and chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In 2001, he and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Kofi Annan was praised for being “pre-eminent in bringing new life to the organization.” (Norwegian Nobel Committee, October 2001).

He was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on April 8, 1938.

He once described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."