The lawmakers held a three-day orientation and induction workshop from Saturday, February 6, 2021 to Monday, February 8, 2021.

The workshop was geared towards equipping new legislators with the requisite skills to enable them to effectively navigate their way in Parliament.

MPs dance at Aqua Safari

MPs from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in attendance.

However, the lawmakers have come in for criticism after photos of them dancing after the workshop emerged on social media.

While most of them were in their face masks, some Ghanaians felt they were still defying the COVID-19 restrictions.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians: