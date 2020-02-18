The President has been in power for over three years now, having moved into the Jubilee House in January 2017.

While Nana Addo has managed to achieved some of his campaign promises, there are others that are yet to be accomplished.

Pulse.com.gh, therefore, put up a post asking the public to reveal the one question they would like to ask the President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A couple of answers flooded, with some touching on the topics of corruption, borrowing and economic breakthrough.

Haruna Hussein said: “I will ask him why did he appointed higher rate of ministry's 2 when will he speaks on the missing of 900 excavators, 400 tricycles, missing Gold Which where size from the Galamseys.”

Alberto Teebag Diazz also stated: “Mr. president, you told us we are sitting on money,we believed and voted for you but still we aint seeing anything,so please,where is the money you were talking about and also why are you excessively borrowing despite you telling us borrowing is a lazy man's approach??”

Maven K Wisdom wrote: “How will he fights corruption? I'm aware he set up special prosecutor office which is now absolutely nothing but a white elephant, and I don't know what means and ways can he deal with this.”

Meanwhile, Kofi GK added: “Why is he bent on building the national cathedral when majority of Christians in Ghana are against it?”

Read more replies from the Facebook post below: