The country has enjoyed a stable democratic atmosphere since 1992 when the Fourth Republic was birthed.

With Jerry John Rawlings stepping down from military rule and subjecting himself to the electoral process, it marked a new dawn for Ghanaian politics.

Since Rawlings’ eight-year tenure from 1992 to 2000 came to an end, Ghana has had four other Heads of State.

John Agyekum Kufour ruled from 2000 to 2008, before being succeeded by Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills.

Ghanaians choose their favourite President in the 4h Republic

Although Atta-Mills could not complete his first term, following his unfortunate demise, John Mahama stepped in to continue his legacy.

Mahama subsequently served his own full four-year term from 2012 to 2016, before losing out to Akufo-Addo during the last general elections.

With another election coming up, Pulse Ghana put up a post asking Ghanaians to name their favourite President in the Fourth Republic.

Below are some of the replies:

Kris Aroma wrote: “His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.... More life and divine strength.... Best president in the whole wide world so far.”

Aboubacar Sylla said: “John mahama. With his policies he opened Ghana to the business world. From 2008 to 2020 Ghana is forever evolving.”

Meanwhile, Ishmael Nkrumah also succinctly wrote: “Nana Addo is good but Ex-Pres. Kuffour was best.”

Winnie Yankee Ofori also opined: “Atta Mills had the nation at heart. Such a beautiful soul.”

Daboo Oscar Abraham went for Rawlings, saying: “Papa One Jerry John Rawlings.”

Read more of the comments from our Facebook post below: