Some are using dubious business modules to lure their victims under the guise of securing them well-paid jobs in Ghana only for their victims to be held hostage upon arrival, forced to work in QNET network marketing.

QNET sells supplements, jewelry, skincare products, travel packages, online courses, among others, through its e-commerce platform.

In Ghana, QNET agencies have been set up in parts of the Eastern Region and other locations as well as in other locations around the country.

Some Ghanaians who are victims of the business said QNET is a scam and with the fear that it is a ponzi scheme.

Ghanaians on social media reacting to an article published on the QNET business in the country on Pulse.com.gh said "There's nothing like quick money. QNET is also not a scam. It's an e-commerce direct selling company. The issue in Ghana is some of their independent Representatives misrepresenting the company.. qnet can make you wealthy but it depends on your team's effort."

Another Ghanaian said "I know someone who was once everywhere trying to lure us into this rubbish but we didn't give in to their pressure and they gave up. Now you call them and they're not reachable...Sika na hy3."

Below are the comments Ghanaians share on the QNET business.

