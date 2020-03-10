The Okyenhene underscored the importance of education hence the provision of education on a large scale should be celebrated.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has said, education is very critical to the development of the youth in every country, therefore, interventions needed to support such a worthy course cannot be postponed, relegated or less prioritized.

“The real wealth of a nation is her people and the future lies in the education, skills and values that society passes on to the young people on whose backs and minds the pillars of national progress, unity and development are to be built. The needs of the education for our youth cannot be postponed, de-prioritised or relegated”

He said, therefore that, Ghanaians must be grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the introduction of Free Senior High School Policy in the country.

According to the revered Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa, the Policy intervention by the President is a demonstration of his commitment to providing equal opportunity to all Ghanaian children to have access to quality education.

“For our part as Ghanaians, we are grateful to President Akufo-Addo for living up to his promise of Free Secondary Education. Today every single child in every public high school in Ghana has free education. And, not only that, nearly 800,000 of them are boarders, who also enjoy free education.

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

“This is a demonstration of our leader’s commitment to ensuring quality and accessible education to every child, no matter who you are and where you come from. We will continue to urge you, the political leaders of our two countries to continue investing the revenues from our mineral resources in improving the quality of life of the people, through education, health and infrastructure”

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said this in his address at a durbar at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi in honour of the Right Hon. Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago-Dr.Christopher Keith Rowley.

According to Okyenhene, “Trinidad and Tobago can boast of being one of the most educated countries in the world, with a literacy level nearing 100%” due to Free Education Policy it introduced many years ago.