The two vehicles - a metro mass bus and a sprinter- which collided head-on burst into flames leaving most of the victims burnt beyond recognition.

Though preliminary investigations by the police has indicated that one of the vehicles skid off its lane into the other, one of the survivors of this ghastly accident spoke to Accra based Adom TV on what happened.

The woman, who only gave her name as Hawa, said the Kumasi bound Metro Mass bus immediately caught fire when it collided with the Sprinter bus.

“We were travelling from Bawku to Kumasi, when all of a sudden a 207 bus (referring to the sprinter bus) crushed into our bus. both vehicles immediately went up in flames,” she said.

Hawa, during her interview with Adom News’ Wiafe Akenten, was in tears for not being able to save her 12-year-old boy.

Six survivors including Hawa are reported to be currently receiving medical treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

