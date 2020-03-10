According the her, unlike the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC lacks ideas to rule the country.

To this end, she believes the Akufo-Addo government stands a good chance of getting a second term.

Mrs. Bawumia said this when she appeared on the Ekosii Sen radio programme on Accra-based Asempa FM on Monday.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

“The alternative to NPP is empty,” she said, while explaining why the NPP deserves another term.

According to her, the NPP government has transformed the country since assuming office three years ago.

She observed that if the erstwhile NDC government could not solve basic problems like the power crisis, then the party has nothing to offer.

Samira said the NDC’s past record proves that they would only compound Ghana’s problems should the party be voted back into power.