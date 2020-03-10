The couple has been together for more than a decade-and-half, having tied the knot in the mid-2000s.

And, on February 14, 2020, Mr. and Mrs. Bawumia celebrated their 16 years anniversary as a married couple.

Recounting how they first met, Samira said it was after she completed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 2000.

Mr. and Mrs. Bawumia

Speaking on the Ekosii Sen radio programme on Accra-based Asempa FM, she said Dr. Bawumia couldn’t propose directly when they first met.

“We [me and Dr Bawumia] met years later... we met through mutual friends," Samira said, adding that it was love at first sight.

She said Dr. Bawumia was attracted to her the moment they first met and concluded he had met "a catch".

According to her, Dr. Bawumia had to beat about the bush, but she already suspected that he was interested in her.

Samira was on the show to discuss issues pertaining to the International Women's Day (IWD), which was marked on Sunday.