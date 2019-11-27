Mrs Bawumia was a keynote speaker at the GRNMA congress, which is being held at the Forest Hotel at Dodowa from November 25 to 29, 2019.

The Graphic Online reports that the Second Lady felt uneasy when she mounted the dais to deliver her address.

She is said to have requested for water, after which she complained of dizziness before momentarily going down.

The report adds that the Second Lady’s aides and security detail rushed to hold her and administered the necessary first aid.

A stretcher was subsequently drawn from one of the Second Lady’s vehicles and, amid being cordoned, she was driven away in one of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, Mrs Bawumia later took to Facebook to state that she “succumbed to the heat” in the auditorium, while showing her gratitude for the swift help she got.

"I am grateful to the professionals present, for their timely intervention after I succumbed to the heat at the conference venue. Thank you all for the well-wishes,” the Second Lady wrote.