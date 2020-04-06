In a nationwide broadcast, the President said the bills will cover the months of April, May, and June.

Water Company Limited to ensure a stable supply of power and water as the country fights the deadly Coronavirus disease.

He added that there would be no disconnection of supply

"Furthermore, the government will absorb all the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next three months; i.e. April, May, and June."

All water tankers, publicly and privately owned are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities," he added.

Nana Addo in his address also noted that the closure of the borders has been extended for another two weeks to prevent infected travelers from affected countries entering the country and spread the virus.

His message to Ghanaians on the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic did not go unnoticed, and Ghanaians have praised him for it.