Ghanaians slam Dr. Bawumia on social media over ‘One Student, One Laptop’ promise

He further noted that the initiative will be implemented before the end of 2023.

“If this country must move forward in the right direction, we must invest in education which is the only platform for preparing nation builders for tomorrow.

“The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we’ll start the replacement textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior high Schools”.

However, this lofty promise caught the ire of Ghanaians on social media by lashing out at the Vice President.

By the responses on the policy, many Ghanaians opined that the government should focus on basics like providing proper textbooks and feeding the students.

Below are some of the tweets on the promise.

