In a notice issued by the consulate, it sought to notify willing Ghanaians about the cost of their flight back to Ghana and their 14-day mandatory quarantine as well as the cost of hotels where they would stay over the period till they are declared fit to reunite with their families.

Each returnee from Abuja to Accra is expected to pay between $800 and $1000 for airfare while those returning from Lagos will pay between $700 and $900.