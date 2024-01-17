Ghanaians' sufferings to worsen as transport operators increase lorry fares by 30%

The Commercial Transport Operators in Ghana defended their decision by emphasizing the substantial rise in expenses within the public transportation sector, presenting a challenge to sustaining their operational activities.

In the official statement, the operators stated, "The continuous surge in lubricant prices, driven by fluctuations in global oil markets, has resulted in a considerable burden on drivers who rely heavily on oil to keep our vehicles running efficiently."

They further underscored the increased costs associated with spare parts, specifically for maintenance and repairs, which have significantly impacted their ability to keep their vehicles in optimal condition. The resultant decrease in operational efficiency has led to prolonged periods of vehicle downtime, adversely affecting both drivers and the general commuting public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the severity of these challenges, the Transport Operators Association revealed that they had engaged in comprehensive consultations with various stakeholders. This included discussions with relevant state agencies and other transport associations. The objective behind proposing a fare increase, they stated, is to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by drivers and to ensure the sustainability of Ghana's public transportation industry.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among commuters, with some expressing understanding of the operators' predicament, while others voiced concerns about the potential impact on their daily expenses.