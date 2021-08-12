RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians to start receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots from Friday

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available from Friday, August 13.

Ghana receives first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Ghana receives first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The first tranche will start in Accra while the Ashanti will start the vaccinations from Monday, August 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

“We are hopeful that at least the Greater Accra Region will start [vaccination] on Friday. [Vaccines for] Kumasi will be leaving here today [Thursday], so it will not be realistic for Ashanti to start tomorrow [Friday]… hopefully by Monday, they should also be able to start,” the manager of Ghana’s expanded programme on Immunisation, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano said.

The vaccine shots will be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi metro.

Ghana has received its first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), a move initiated by the African Union (AU).

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Health Tina Mensah on Saturday, August 7 , 2021, received the 177,600 single-shot doses were received at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Dr Kuma Aboagye
Dr Kuma Aboagye Pulse Ghana

“The Number One priority of the government of Ghana is to build a resilient healthcare system for the people of Ghana,” she said after receiving the vaccines from AVAT representatives.

“In this connection, the Ministry of Health has continuously initiated programmes and projects to improve the delivery of healthcare services.”

The AVAT initiative began distribution of the South Africa-made vaccines on Thursday, August 5 with Togo becoming the first nation to receive them.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit