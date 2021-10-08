The British High Commission in Ghana in a Twitter post said that "ANNOUNCEMENT Cheering megaphone The UK will now recognise vaccine certificates issued in Ghana for Ghanaian’s fully-vaccinated with #AstraZeneca, #Pfizer, #Moderna, #johnsonandjohnson vaccines visiting the UK."

Ghana has been added to the UK's list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination at 4 am on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Those who arrive in the UK before October 11, will have to follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated.