Ghanaians with COVID-19 vaccine certificate to enter UK without hassle - British Embassy

Kojo Emmanuel

The United Kingdom has announced that Ghanaian travellers fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer have to quarantine on entering the country.

COVID-19 certificate
It is applicable for those who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson vaccine or any other UK-approved vaccine.

The British High Commission in Ghana in a Twitter post said that "ANNOUNCEMENT Cheering megaphone The UK will now recognise vaccine certificates issued in Ghana for Ghanaian’s fully-vaccinated with #AstraZeneca, #Pfizer, #Moderna, #johnsonandjohnson vaccines visiting the UK."

Ghana has been added to the UK's list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination at 4 am on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Those who arrive in the UK before October 11, will have to follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, those who arrive after October 11, 2021, can show their vaccination certificate to prove their vaccination status and avoid quarantine requirements.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

