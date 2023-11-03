Ghanaians welcome WeMompreneurs Digital Magazine - Ghana’s premier business resource for women

Mary A.S. Dickson, the Editor in Chief and Coordinator of the community expressed excitement about the acceptance of the digital magazine which is accessible on Issuu; an all-in-one digital publishing platform that makes the magazine accessible to readers.

She said, as Ghana’s premier business resource for Moms and Women in business, the team’s focus was to provide relevant resources, inspiring stories, and a supportive community for moms and women who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams.

To this end, the magazine featured a wide range of content tailored specifically for moms in business. Some of the topics include marketing, branding, motherhood and business, selfcare, finance among others.

According to her, these topics were carefully chosen to provide useful insights and support for women who venture into the daunting world of entrepreneurship and business.

Furthermore, the magazine recognises that women have peculiar challenges in juggling multiple roles aside from business and tries to provide relevant support. Business and entrepreneurship are a universal phenomenon; hence the magazine is highly recommended for men as well. This, she said, will ensure a good balance in the world of work and business and ensure organisations make the most out of the women they work with at various levels.

The cover of the first issue featured Nana Amma Abora; the Founder of Aide Chemist. Nana Amma believes that becoming successful as a mom in business requires sacrifice , drive, ambition and willingness to take risks. Her prior experience working for a pharmaceutical company influenced her decision to venture into the industry on her own . She shares her experiences as a mom in business in this issue and some of the challenges she has faced on the journey.

Her favorite quote as shared in this issue “In order to be truly happy, you must pursue your dreams and goals”, Oprah Winfrey

Some of the prominent personalities who contributed to the magazine include; Bernard Kelvin Clive who shared a piece on branding. Ms Amorina Raad; a highly sought after Realtor, also shared insights on acquiring Real Estate in Ghana.

Dr. Evelyn Owusu Roberts; a Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer also shed light on post-partum depression among women and how to manage it.

Ama Duncan , the founder of the Fabulous Woman Network also featured in this issue where she takes us on a journey transitioning from a full time banker to an entrepreneur who is currently changing the lives of women.

A reader, Princess Ashia said balancing the responsibilities of motherhood with the challenges of running a business can often feel overwhelming. To this end she was excited that the magazine has provided a platform that celebrates the resilience, creativity, and determination of mompreneurs and women everywhere.

Another reader; Marilyn Williams particularly enjoyed the practical tips on time management, work-life balance and in-depth interviews with successful mompreneurs. For her, she saw value in the real-life success stories of moms who have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable accomplishments in their entrepreneurial journeys. ‘These stories will serve as a source of motivation, encouragement and also give me confidence that anything is possible’ she added.

