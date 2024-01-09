Ghana's 1992 Constitution one of the best in the world — Godfred Dame

According to him, the Constitution incorporates values and principles aligned with international standards, and over the past 31 years, it has entrenched and promoted democracy, human rights, and constitutionalism in the country.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic regarding the perceived necessity to revise the 1992 Constitution, Dame stated, "Apart from the Independence struggle, the framework by which a nation is governed represents the single most important document the nation can bestow upon itself. It defines the State's objectives, the institutions established to achieve those objectives, limitations on the State's powers, the citizen's duties to the State, and the interaction between the State's powers and the inalienable rights of the citizen. This set of rules is enshrined in the Constitution, and we cannot underestimate its significance."

He pointed out that it has become trendy for people to advocate for constitutional reform, with some even proposing the need for an entirely new Constitution for Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address this matter, he emphasized the importance of evaluating the relevance of the Constitution to the current national context, urging an objective analysis.

Pulse Ghana

He stressed the need to resist undue influence from popular opinions, advocating for a critical examination of calls for constitutional change or review with intellectual honesty.

He emphasized that the Constitution of Ghana, a product of decades of gradual but peaceful evolution, delivers the principles of a robust and accountable democratic order, meeting international standards applicable anywhere in the world.