The President made this known during his 16th address to the nation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said rapid tests will be conducted to enable the isolation of passengers who might arrive in the country with the novel coronavirus.

"I am glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This has been communicated to all international airlines,” Akufo-Addo said.

Touching on the safety precautions that will be taken, the President noted: “After weeks of thorough work, I am satisfied that it is safe to do so."

Meanwhile, Ghana's land and sea borders remain closed to human traffic for the meantime, the President noted.