Ghana's ambulance in Dubai not for sale — Ambulance Service

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana National Ambulance Service has reacted to a video in circulation claiming one of the ambulances belonging to the service has been shipped to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sale.

In a statement, the Ambulance Service explained that the vehicle in the video is part of 26 new vehicles the government was procuring from Dubai.

According to the service, the vehicle is currently in the yard of the vehicle manufacturing company, which is preparing it for shipment into Ghana.

This comes following a viral video circulating on social media of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana which is purported to be being sold in that country.

But the National Ambulance Service said it is part of a total of 26 Toyota Hiace vehicles that the government through the Ministry of Health has purchased.

The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances adding that it is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale.

It stated the manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped to Ghana.

The service entreated the general public to disregard the video in circulation and the commentary made by the person who made the video.

