The number figures were announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

So far, the number of patients who have recovered and been discharged stands at 14,046.

The death toll remains 117.

Out of the current case count of 4,467, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said 22 are in severe condition with eight in critical condition.

Six others are on ventilators.

The Greater Accra Region is still leading with 10,296 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region – 3,834 cases.