In an update on Friday, June 19, 2020, it said four more deaths have been recorded, making the death toll 70.
Recoveries have also increased by 80, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,548.
The country's active cases now stand at 8,585.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 7,681
Ashanti Region – 2,498
Western Region – 1,053
Central Region – 782
Eastern Region – 301
Volta Region – 296
Upper East Region – 241
Oti Region – 105
Western North Region – 82
Northern Region – 61
Savannah Region – 37
Upper West Region – 32
Bono East Region – 23
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1