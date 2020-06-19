In an update on Friday, June 19, 2020, it said four more deaths have been recorded, making the death toll 70.

Recoveries have also increased by 80, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,548.

The country's active cases now stand at 8,585.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 7,681

Ashanti Region – 2,498

Western Region – 1,053

Central Region – 782

Eastern Region – 301

Volta Region – 296

Upper East Region – 241

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 82

Northern Region – 61

Savannah Region – 37

Upper West Region – 32

Bono East Region – 23

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1